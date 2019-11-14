Report: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Headed to Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Xbox Game Pass appears to be getting another big game as CD Projekt RED’s 2015 open-world RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, was featured in a Twitch ad for the subscription service, which was spotted by a user on Reddit.

It appears the game is only coming to Game Pass on the Xbox One and Windows PC as the ad only showed the symbol for the Xbox One and not Windows PC as other games in the ad showed.

The ad also featured games that are currently on the service. This includes Gears 5, The Outer Worlds, and Devil May Cry 5.

It is likely the game coming to Xbox Game Pass will be announced today at X019.

Inside Xbox at X019 will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm GMT / 3PM ET / 12pm PT in London, England. While X019 runs from November 14 to 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles