Bethesda Softworks Opens New Studio Roundhouse, Staffed By Former Human Head Team

Bethesda Softworks has opened a new development studio called Roundhouse Studios in Madison, Wisconsin. The studio is being staffed by the team who used to work at the now closed Human Head Studios. The studio "will immediately begin work on unannounced projects" at Bethesda.

"Sadly, we had to wind down the business of Human Head Studios and close its doors, which was particularly devastating due to the passion and creativity of the team we’d assembled," said Roundhouse Studios creative director Chris Rhinehart.

"We reached out to our friends at Bethesda for help, and they saw that same creativity and passion in our team. With the formation of Roundhouse Studios, Bethesda offered every employee of Human Head a position at the new company. We are excited our team will remain together, pursuing the work we love, as part of a company we already know and admire."

Bethesda Softworks senior vice president of development Todd Vaughn added, "While sorry to hear of their challenges as Human Head Studios, we were excited by the opportunity to bring under the Bethesda umbrella this talented, established development team. We are delighted that the entire staff will remain together and is now part of the Bethesda family."

Human Head Studios were the original developer on Prey and were working on Prey 2 before they shut down.

