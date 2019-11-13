Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Accolades Trailer Released - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Activision has released the accolades trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

View the accolades trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivalled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles