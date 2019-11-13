Sonic Mania Animator Helped with Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Redesign - News

The first trailer of the redesigned Sonic in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie was recently released. Tyson Hesse, the Sonic Mania animator, announced via Twitter he helped in the redesign.

"Honored to have been brought in to lead the design on the new Movie Sonic," said Hesse. "Working with Jeff and the modelers, riggers, texture/fur artists and animators in LA, London, and Vancouver was a thrill I'll never forget."

Honored to have been brought in to lead the design on the new Movie Sonic. Working with Jeff and the modelers, riggers, texture/fur artists and animators in LA, London, and Vancouver was a thrill I'll never forget. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/HhcVIxAhXB — Tyson Hesse (@tyson_hesse) November 12, 2019

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will release in theatres on February 14.

