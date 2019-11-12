Rumor: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Planned for 2020 Release - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 1,070 Views
Nintendo announced at E3 2019 a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
A release date was not announced, however, known leaker Sabi has stated via Twitter Nintendo plans to release the game in 2020, however, games in the franchise are well known for getting delayed.
"I would tell you Botw2 is planned to release in 2020, but Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly," reads the Tweets. "This isn’t speculation, just current plans."
I would tell you Botw2 is planned to release in 2020, but Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly LOL— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 12, 2019
This isnâ€™t speculation, just current plans.— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 12, 2019
15 Comments
As long as Link finally get to boink Zelda in this installment. I don't even care if it is some PG-version of it like Cloud and Tifa in FF7, this game needs a climax!
Climax, huh? ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Link bout to climax.
The last 3 console Zeldas have all been delayed. If BOTW2 launches in 2020 I will be shocked.
Unless they plan to launch Mario Kart 9 instead (i guess we all know how likely that is^^) in next year holiday season, they should really push the developement and move more people towards it to ensure an holiday 2020 release.
I always thought it would be a 2020 holiday release.
Me too.
Since they're using the same engine, I hope that translates to personnel freed up to do other things, namely expanding the enemy roster and a wider variety of proper, uniquely-themed dungeons. Also, some permanent weapons and shields of some kind would be nice, as would be finding new and classic permanent items (e.g., the hookshot) for clearing the dungeons. Basically some more classic-style Zelda elements. BotW had a good foundation, but the overall structure of the game needed work. While Hyrule was a joy to explore and I enjoyed the moment-to-moment combat, the game was lacking in variety and was too reliant on tired, overdone open-world design tropes.
Imagine if Link finally speaks in this game. Reminds me of when Jak spoke for the first time. It blew my mind.
I'm not counting on it. Will continue to expect 2021. And that's okay. Not because I don't want to play it yet, but because I want it to be as good as the first game. Nintendo may take it's time creating yet another masterpiece. Knowing the Zelda team though, I'm confident they will. :-)
OMG hopefully, but it wouldn't shock me if they end up delaying it to March 2021.
Does not surprise me at all. They've already built the engine which is a good chunk of development, and I assume that they probably started development of this shortly after BotW released.
Seems possible. They need to counter act PS5 launch in one way or another.
I still need to play the original, so fine by me.
Me too, I've had it on my Switch for some time now. Just haven't gotten around to starting it.
