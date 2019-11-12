Rumor: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Planned for 2020 Release - News

Nintendo announced at E3 2019 a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

A release date was not announced, however, known leaker Sabi has stated via Twitter Nintendo plans to release the game in 2020, however, games in the franchise are well known for getting delayed.

"I would tell you Botw2 is planned to release in 2020, but Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly," reads the Tweets. "This isn’t speculation, just current plans."

I would tell you Botw2 is planned to release in 2020, but Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly LOL — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 12, 2019

This isnâ€™t speculation, just current plans. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 12, 2019

