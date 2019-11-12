Call Of Duty: Mobile Controller Support Coming 'Soon' - News

by, posted 14 hours ago

Publisher Activision via a Reddit post announced controller support will be coming "soon" to Call Of Duty: Mobile.

"We are planning to release controller support soon and are just finalizing the specifics of how it will be working in the game, specifically with matchmaking," reads the Reddit post. "Keep checking back for more on this as we get closer to release."

Call of Duty: Mobile released on October 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

