Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Redesign Showcased in New Trailer - News

posted 15 hours ago

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie that features the redesign of Sonic.

Following the backlash of the design of Sonic in the first trailer of the movie the director announced Sonic will be getting redesigned to please the fans.

View it below:

A brand new poster of the movie has appeared on Twitter.

Sonic The Hedgehog paints the town blue in the brand new #SonicMovie poster! #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/qoWZlznxpS — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 12, 2019

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will release in theatres on February 14.

