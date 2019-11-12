Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Redesign Showcased in New Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 604 Views
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie that features the redesign of Sonic.
Following the backlash of the design of Sonic in the first trailer of the movie the director announced Sonic will be getting redesigned to please the fans.
View it below:
A brand new poster of the movie has appeared on Twitter.
Sonic The Hedgehog paints the town blue in the brand new #SonicMovie poster! #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/qoWZlznxpS— Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 12, 2019
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will release in theatres on February 14.
8 Comments
Some of the "humor" may still be cringey, but Sonic's design is a massive improvement.
Jim Sterling's new video on this was really good. IMO. I had a legit sustained laugh at a specific part.
It's better than 2019 but, they forgot golden buckle on side of sonic shoes and the eyes look more tails than sonic one big eye signature look
I love how everyone complained about Sonics design but Eggman who looks nothing like his original design got a pass. It's definitely hypocritical. Some of the greatest art designers have believed for years that character design should never dictate the overall reception of the character. As an artist myself, I couldn't agree more. Then, grown adults had the audacity to complain like infants. I sincerely hope this movie fails and hard. As long as everyone is happy that Sonic looks "like Sonic." As if no one could possibly see it at first.