Quantcast
Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Redesign Showcased in New Trailer - VGChartz
Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Redesign Showcased in New Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Redesign Showcased in New Trailer - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 604 Views

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie that features the redesign of Sonic.

Following the backlash of the design of Sonic in the first trailer of the movie the director announced Sonic will be getting redesigned to please the fans. 

View it below:

A brand new poster of the movie has appeared on Twitter.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will release in theatres on February 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

8 Comments

Zenos
Zenos (14 hours ago)

Sonic definitely looks better, but the movie will likely still be trash.

  • +2
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (14 hours ago)

Better!

  • +2
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (12 hours ago)

Some of the "humor" may still be cringey, but Sonic's design is a massive improvement.

  • +1
Eric2048
Eric2048 (6 hours ago)

Sonic's Design is better, but is the movie also better?

  • 0
COKTOE
COKTOE (10 hours ago)

Jim Sterling's new video on this was really good. IMO. I had a legit sustained laugh at a specific part.

  • 0
dx11332sega
dx11332sega (4 hours ago)

It's better than 2019 but, they forgot golden buckle on side of sonic shoes and the eyes look more tails than sonic one big eye signature look

  • -1
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (9 hours ago)

Sonic looks better, but they still need to edit Jim Carrey out.

  • -1
SuperRetroTurbo
SuperRetroTurbo (6 hours ago)

I love how everyone complained about Sonics design but Eggman who looks nothing like his original design got a pass. It's definitely hypocritical. Some of the greatest art designers have believed for years that character design should never dictate the overall reception of the character. As an artist myself, I couldn't agree more. Then, grown adults had the audacity to complain like infants. I sincerely hope this movie fails and hard. As long as everyone is happy that Sonic looks "like Sonic." As if no one could possibly see it at first.

  • -3