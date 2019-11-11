We Happy Few We All Fall Down DLC Launches November 19 - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Compulsion Games announced the We Happy Few We All Fall Down DLC will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 9. It can be individually purchased for $7.99, as well as part of the $19.99 Season Pass.

Here is an overview of the We All Fall Down DLC:

“We All Fall Down” returns to We Happy Few’s dark origins, but burns it all down in spectacular fashion. Starving like the rest of the people, Victoria wrestles with her own withdrawals as the city slides deeper into Joy shortage and disorder. Victoria has always helped to keep things proper, but the closer she looks, the deeper the rot seems to run.

To free the city from Joy, players will strategically maneuver around the city’s rooftops, take up arms against the Bobbies, and expose citizens to their dismal truth. Victoria can whip foes in a snappy take on combat or silently take out enemies with the new dart gun. Stealthy players can climb around the rooftops, adding more variety to We Happy Few’s gameplay. “We All Fall Down” focuses on storytelling and fast-paced action without including the survival mechanics found in We Happy Few.

Key Features:

Tour Wellington Wells at its absolute most dire.

Crack the whip across the face of your foes in a snappy new take on combat.

Or take the stealthy route with a shocking new dart gun.

Take the high road as you climb across the rooftops in a new, stealthy spin on We Happy Few exploration.”

Stick it to the system swiftly–there’s no time for eating, sleeping, and crafting while the world falls apart.

