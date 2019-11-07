Over Half of Death Stranding Development Team Were Former Konami Employees - News

Developer Kojima Productions is headed by Hideo Kojima who parted ways with Konami following controversy around Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Looking at the credits for Kojima Productions first game, Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima was not the only developer who left Konami. 67 of the 120 people on the core development staff previously worked at Konami. Most of the lead design and artists previously worked on the Metal Gear franchise.





Death Stranding will launch today, November 8, for the PlayStation 4.

