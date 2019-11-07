Nintendo: 'We Will Continue to Support 3DS This Holiday and Into 2020' - News

/ 704 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The Nintendo 3DS launched in early 2011 and is in its twilight years as sales continue to decline year-on-year. With the launch of the Nintendo Switch in March 2017, Nintendo has combined their home console and handheld developers under one platform.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser speaking with The Verge says the company plans to continue support the 3DS as long as their is demand.

"We continue to look at the 3DS family, both hardware and games, as a strong entry point for some consumers. And we’re seeing that," said Bowser.

"As long as consumer demand is there, we’ll continue to provide both hardware and software on that front. We’re certainly not going to say it today. I think time will tell. We will continue to support 3DS this holiday and into 2020."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles