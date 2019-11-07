Nintendo: 'We Will Continue to Support 3DS This Holiday and Into 2020' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 704 Views
The Nintendo 3DS launched in early 2011 and is in its twilight years as sales continue to decline year-on-year. With the launch of the Nintendo Switch in March 2017, Nintendo has combined their home console and handheld developers under one platform.
Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser speaking with The Verge says the company plans to continue support the 3DS as long as their is demand.
"We continue to look at the 3DS family, both hardware and games, as a strong entry point for some consumers. And we’re seeing that," said Bowser.
"As long as consumer demand is there, we’ll continue to provide both hardware and software on that front. We’re certainly not going to say it today. I think time will tell. We will continue to support 3DS this holiday and into 2020."
7 Comments
I mean it is the easiest and cheapest dedicated platform on the market to buy. If I were going to give a young child a starter system it would be the 3DS or 2DS
Yeah, right.
Basically support just means sell in this case.
"We will continue to sell 3DS this holiday and into 2020."
He said, they will provide hardware and software as long as theres demand. He didnt say new games. I think hes just saying, hey, we will keep printing copies of games and produce systems as long as people are buying them. It's easy money. It sells what, 50-60k per week? Games go with each one. Easy money. They're not making anything new for it. Just keeping shelves stocked. Nothing more.
I've heard the same about the GBA circa 2006. Thing is, the sales and soon enough, the userbase, just aren't there anymore.
I don't expect any new 3DS games from Nintendo but no reason for them to stop selling them if enough people are buying them. At this point Nintendo will likely only ship a few hundred thousand per quarter if not less.
