First Look at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Leaks Online - News

/ 469 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The first look at the construction of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan has appeared online.

The Nintendo-themed land has been confirmed to feature a Yoshi ride and a Mario Kart ride. More rides are possible, but nothing has been announced yet. The area is expected to open before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Super Nintendo World land will also open up later in Hollywood, Orlando, and Singapore.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles