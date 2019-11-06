First Look at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Leaks Online - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 469 Views
The first look at the construction of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan has appeared online.
The Nintendo-themed land has been confirmed to feature a Yoshi ride and a Mario Kart ride. More rides are possible, but nothing has been announced yet. The area is expected to open before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
様々な角度から見る任天堂エリアのメインタワーは、ホグワーツ城に次ぐ、USJのランドマークになりそう…！— USJ情報局 L.C.A.STUDIOS (@LCASTUDIOS_USJ) November 5, 2019
The scenery of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD ™ viewed from various places.
2019.11.02#USJ #マリオ pic.twitter.com/3KVcYmUAMx
The Super Nintendo World land will also open up later in Hollywood, Orlando, and Singapore.
5 Comments
As a fan of theme parks I'm looking forward to it opening in Florida. Though, with the third park just starting construction it won't be open for 3-4 years, if not longer.
I see no reason for this project to fail unless they charge the ticket entrance way too much.