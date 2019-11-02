New Xbox Releases Next Week - Need for Speed Heat - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 250 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. Nine games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
November 5
- Alwa’s Awakening
- Just Dance 2020
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold
- Football Game
November 6
- Wizards of Brandel
Nocember 7
- Stay Cool, Kobayashi-San!: A River City Ransom Story
Nocember 8
- Need for Speed Heat
- Tanky Tanks
- Sturmwind EX
