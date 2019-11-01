Terminator: Resistance Delayed in North America to December 10 - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Teyon have announced the single-player first-person shooter, Terminator: Resistance, has been delayed in North America from December 3 to December 10. It will still launch in Europe and Australia on November 15.

View the combat gameplay trailer below:





View the opening gameplay video below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Terminator: Resistance is a single player first-person shooter developed by Teyon. It features an original story based on the film rights for legendary motion-pictures The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It takes place in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, nearly 30 years after Judgment Day, and expands upon the Future War glimpsed at in the iconic films from James Cameron, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Terminator: Resistance introduces a new hero, Jacob Rivers, a soldier in the Resistance Pacific Division. Despite the fact that Jacob is just a private, he’ll soon discover that he’s been targeted by the latest threat from Skynet and marked for termination!

Skynet may be destined to lose this war, but at what cost to Jacob? Experience the events leading up to the decisive final battle, smash Skynet’s Defence Grid and help decide the fate of mankind in the war against the machines!

Key Features:

Resist the machines – Fight against a selection of iconic enemies from the films, including the T-800, as well as a host of enemies that are brand new to the Terminator universe.

– Fight against a selection of iconic enemies from the films, including the T-800, as well as a host of enemies that are brand new to the Terminator universe. Equip an arsenal of plasma weaponry – Run and gun or sneak and hack through sprawling environments! The world isn’t as forgiving as it used to be so you’ll need to search for scraps to trade and craft.

– Run and gun or sneak and hack through sprawling environments! The world isn’t as forgiving as it used to be so you’ll need to search for scraps to trade and craft. Choose the kind of hero you want to be – Level-up your skills while exploring post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. Complete story missions to rise through the ranks of the Resistance as well as side-quests to help your friends.

– Level-up your skills while exploring post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. Complete story missions to rise through the ranks of the Resistance as well as side-quests to help your friends. Change the fate of mankind – Protect a motley crew of survivors, each with their own motivations and backstories. The actions you take throughout the game will impact their survival and change the ending you get.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles