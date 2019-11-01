Blizzard Announces Overwatch 2 for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Blizzard Entertainment during the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony has announced Overwatch 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the cinematic trailer below:

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Overwatch 2 is the globe-spanning sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based game, building upon the original’s battle-honed foundation and carrying forward everything players have earned into a new era of epic competition and team play. Square off against rivals in PvP modes, and explore the Overwatch universe firsthand in all new, fully cooperative missions that challenge the world’s heroes to team up, power up, and take on an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe.

Experience the extraordinary

Speed up and slow down time. Rain destruction from above in an experimental, jet-powered armor suit. Stalk your prey as a wraith-like assassin that can appear anywhere, anytime. Unleash powers like Dragonstrike, Transcendence, and Graviton Surge. Every hero has a unique set of extraordinary game-changing abilities.

Play heroes, not classes

Every hero has a unique perspective on the battlefield and a story behind how they arrived there. You are a champion of a bygone age wielding his punishing rocket hammer in the service of honor, a robotic monk committed to healing the rifts between man and machine, a genetically engineered gorilla who also happens to be a brilliant scientist, and many, many more.

Fight for the future…together

Teamwork is imperative for survival as you enter the fight with friends and comrades. Careful coordination will prove the difference between victory and defeat as your team combines the formidable powers at your disposal to devastating effect.

Shift your perspective

Just when it seems like your team is destined to go down in defeat, switch heroes on the fly and change the course of the battle. But don’t forget that your opponents can do the same. Master the game within the game as both teams shift strategies and heroes in a constant dance to gain the upper hand.

The world is your battlefield

Protect the secrets of the mysterious Temple of Anubis in Egypt, safely escort an EMP device through King’s Row in London, and do battle at other key locations around the planet. Every map has its own distinct feel with unique gameplay and team-based objectives.

