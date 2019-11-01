Disco Elysium Headed to PS4 and Xbox One in 2020 - News

The open world RPG, Disco Elysium, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020, announced lead designer Robert Kurvitz speaking with The Escapist magazine.

"The immediate plan, and this is why I won’t go on a holiday anytime soon, is to get Disco Elysium to as many people as possible," said Kurvitz.





"We’re going to port it next year to PlayStation and Xbox. We need to be very hands-on with the design of that. We don’t want to hire a porting company. We think it really is going to lend itself very well to console play because you don’t need to go over minute tactics and use a mouse because it’s very narrative in its nature."

Disco Elysium is available now for Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

