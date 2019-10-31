Nintendo Shipped 1.95 Million Switch Lite Consoles in 10 Days - Sales

The Nintendo Switch Lite has had a strong launch with shipment figures of 1.95 million units worldwide in just 10 days.

The $200 handheld only version of the Switch shipped 800,000 units in the US, more than double the 390,000 units shipped in Japan, where handhelds have historically been more popular. 540,000 units were shipped in Europe, while 220,000 units were shipped in the rest of the world.

"Selling 1.95 million units of the Switch Lite in 10 days is a great success, and I believe the first proof that the device is going to be a super hit in the long run," said Tokyo-based industry consultant Serkan Toto.

Nintendo Chief Executive Shuntaro Furukawa said the Lite is selling to people who want a second or third Switch for the family and to those who don't want to pay $300 for a Switch.

Thanks The Wall Street Journal.

