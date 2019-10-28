Square Enix Osaka Hiring for 'HD Development of the Kingdom Heart Series' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 463 Views
Square Enix’s Osaka team has posted new job listings for UI designers, effect designers, and technical artists to work on the "HD development of the Kingdom Hearts series."
Kingdom Hearts III launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January. The Re:Mind DLC will launch this winter. After that no announcements have been made for the franchise.
Thanks Gematsu.
5 Comments
Here we come Kingdom Hearts Final Mix 3.8 Final Epilogue Prologue! It'll have all the games thus far in one collection, remastered in 4K, plus a cutscene to tease the next Kingdom Hearts story arc! Coming out in 2024!
Well maybe more remasters?