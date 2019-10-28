Square Enix Osaka Hiring for 'HD Development of the Kingdom Heart Series' - News

posted 13 hours ago

Square Enix’s Osaka team has posted new job listings for UI designers, effect designers, and technical artists to work on the "HD development of the Kingdom Hearts series."

Kingdom Hearts III launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January. The Re:Mind DLC will launch this winter. After that no announcements have been made for the franchise.





