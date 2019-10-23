The Legend of Dark Witch Launches October 24 for the Switch - News

Developer Inside System announced The Legend of Dark Witch will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop worldwide on October 24 for $6.99 / €6.99 / 700 yen. The game is out now for the Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Syega Crystals gave their powers to the people of the world, but somebody has stolen all of them…

After all the Syega crystals are missing, the world plunges into darkness. As the dark witch Zizou, you must retrieve the missing Syega Crystals.

The Legend of Dark Witch is a 2D platform action game. Zizou can learn new attacks by defeating bosses. She will need every one of those attacks if she is going to save the world.

Key Features:

A magical world beautifully depicted through in-game graphics.

Diverse levels that provide a fair challenge.

Additional bonuses that reward those who replay the game.

Three difficulty modes.

