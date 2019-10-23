Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Trailers Features Noctis and Shantotto - News

Square Enix has released new trailers for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT that introduces the third forms and fifth weapons for Noctis and Shantotto. They will launch on November 7.

View the trailers below:





Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

