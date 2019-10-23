Sisters Runner Announced for Switch - News

/ 152 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Alfa System has announced Sisters Runner for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop in Japan on October 24 for 500 yen.

The game is a runner spin-off of the shoot 'em up Sisters Royale: I’m Being Harassed by 5 Sisters and It Sucks.

View a trailer of Sisters Runner below:





Sisters Royale: I’m Being Harassed by 5 Sisters and It Sucks is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Japan. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 30, 2020, and later for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles