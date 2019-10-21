Diablo 4 Mentioned in Magazine Advertisement - News

An advertisement for The Art of Diablo book has appeared in German magazine GameStar. The advertisement mentions it has over 500 artowkrs from Diablo, Diablo 2, Diablo 3, and Diablo 4. Senior Blizzard writer Robert Brooks helped write the book, according to the Amazon listing for the book.

It is possible a Diablo 4 announcement will occur at BlizzCon 2019, which takes place from November 1 to 2 in Anaheim, California.

Thanks Video Game Chronicle.

