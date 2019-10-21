Quantcast
Diablo 4 Mentioned in Magazine Advertisement

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 326 Views

An advertisement for The Art of Diablo book has appeared in German magazine GameStar. The advertisement mentions it has over 500 artowkrs from Diablo, Diablo 2, Diablo 3, and Diablo 4.  Senior Blizzard writer Robert Brooks helped write the book, according to the Amazon listing for the book.

It is possible a Diablo 4 announcement will occur at BlizzCon 2019, which takes place from November 1 to 2 in Anaheim, California.

Thanks Video Game Chronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Zenos
Zenos (1 hour ago)

This is totally not Blizzard trying to divert the current shitstorm they are in.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (2 hours ago)

I can't wait for this to be announced at Blizzcon and be immediately buried under the well deserved backlash of their recent controversies. Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if they added some form of lootboxes to this, they are so out of touch.

The Fury
The Fury (2 hours ago)

But I just got a mobile... what a waste of money.

Hiku
Hiku (1 hour ago)

Leaked plot: After the Nephalem defeats Malthael and shouts "free Tristram", Diablo took away all his loot and banned him for a year.

think-man
think-man (2 hours ago)

Unless it's like Diablo 2 then I'm not interested.

CuCabeludo
CuCabeludo (2 hours ago)

I predict D4 will be heavily inspired by PoE QoL features, but with AAA budget art/animations.

gtotheunit91
gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Tons of reports coming out that D4 and D2 Remastered will be announced

Immersiveunreality
Immersiveunreality (1 hour ago)

If it is like PoE then it could turn out well.

CuCabeludo
CuCabeludo (2 hours ago)

Blizzard really needs to annoucne D4, otherwise it will be a complete dumpster fire event branded with protests.

