Diablo 4 Mentioned in Magazine Advertisement
An advertisement for The Art of Diablo book has appeared in German magazine GameStar. The advertisement mentions it has over 500 artowkrs from Diablo, Diablo 2, Diablo 3, and Diablo 4. Senior Blizzard writer Robert Brooks helped write the book, according to the Amazon listing for the book.
It is possible a Diablo 4 announcement will occur at BlizzCon 2019, which takes place from November 1 to 2 in Anaheim, California.
Thanks Video Game Chronicle.
9 Comments
This is totally not Blizzard trying to divert the current shitstorm they are in.
I can't wait for this to be announced at Blizzcon and be immediately buried under the well deserved backlash of their recent controversies. Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if they added some form of lootboxes to this, they are so out of touch.
Leaked plot: After the Nephalem defeats Malthael and shouts "free Tristram", Diablo took away all his loot and banned him for a year.
Unless it's like Diablo 2 then I'm not interested.
I predict D4 will be heavily inspired by PoE QoL features, but with AAA budget art/animations.
Tons of reports coming out that D4 and D2 Remastered will be announced
If it is like PoE then it could turn out well.
Blizzard really needs to annoucne D4, otherwise it will be a complete dumpster fire event branded with protests.