Skullgirls 2nd Encore for Xbox One Has Been 'Postponed Indefinitely' - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Lab Zero Games announced Skullgirls 2nd Encore for the Xbox One has been "postponed indefinitely."

"While we were thrilled to share with fans earlier this year that Skybound would be bringing Skullgirls 2nd Encore to Switch AND Xbox One, we are sad to say that the Xbox One version has been postponed indefinitely due to unforeseen development and production challenges," reads the blog post.





"We know this news is a huge disappointment to many fans, and we share that feeling with you. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Thank you to all of you for sticking with us and Skullgirls!

Skullgirls 2nd Encore will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 22. It is out now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

