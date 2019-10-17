Nintendo Switch Tops 15 Million Consoles Sold in North America - Sales

Nintendo has announced sales for the Nintendo Switch has surpassed 15 million units in North America since it launched in March 2017. The figure includes sales of the Nintendo Switch Lite, which launched on September 20.

Nintendo Switch sales through September have been up by more than 20 percent year to date in North America. The Switch has also been the best-selling console in the US for 10 straight months.

"As we enter our third holiday season, Nintendo Switch is creating smiles and enjoying broad appeal, with more than 15 million consumers across North America playing their favorite games whenever and wherever they like," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

"And this holiday, we are bringing Nintendo Switch owners even more fresh and unique entertainment experiences, like Ring Fit Adventure, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, adding to the system’s large and diverse library of games."

14 games on the Nintendo Switch have sold more than one million units in North America, with four selling more than six million units: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.





The Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. games on the Switch have set franchise records with selling faster than previous games in the series.

