Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack Trailer Released

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released the first trailer for Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack. The pack includes Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX, Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX, and Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX.

Here is an overview of the trilogy:

Key Features:

Now on current-gen platforms. A richer Dusk world! – High resolution graphics on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for a richer and more exquisite world of Dusk.

– High resolution graphics on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for a richer and more exquisite world of Dusk. Smoother gameplay! Brisk exploration and battles! – Use the new “Run” feature to dash across fields! And the “Fast-forward Battle” feature will speed up battles even against powerful enemies!

– Use the new “Run” feature to dash across fields! And the “Fast-forward Battle” feature will speed up battles even against powerful enemies! Includes a large number of additional features and downloadable content.

About the Dusk Series:

The original Dusk series makes its return in high-definition:

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk – The first title in the Dusk series, set in the ruined land of Dusk. Ayesha, a young herbalist, goes on a journey to find her missing sister Nio and unlock the secrets of alchemy and the glowing flowers.

– The first title in the Dusk series, set in the ruined land of Dusk. Ayesha, a young herbalist, goes on a journey to find her missing sister Nio and unlock the secrets of alchemy and the glowing flowers. Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky – The second title in the Dusk series. Escha, a girl focused on ancient alchemy, and Logy, a boy who studies contemporary alchemy, meet and are soon engrossed in the mystery of the “Dusk.” Learn the truth as Escha or as Logy to bring the pieces together.

– The second title in the Dusk series. Escha, a girl focused on ancient alchemy, and Logy, a boy who studies contemporary alchemy, meet and are soon engrossed in the mystery of the “Dusk.” Learn the truth as Escha or as Logy to bring the pieces together. Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea – The third title in the Dusk series. Shallistera, burdened with a mission, and Shallotte, a girl with a grand ambition, join together in search of the secret of the “Dusk” to fulfill their own dreams. Explore as Shallistera or as Shallotte to discover the full secret of the “Dusk.”

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on January 14, 2020, and in Japan on December 25 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

