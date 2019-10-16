FIFA 20 Tops the Spain Charts in September - Sales

FIFA 20 has dominated the software charts across the world and Spain is no exception as the PlayStation 4 version of the game debuted in first for the month of September 2019. The Xbox One version debuted in sixth and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in eighth.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (NS) debuted in second, NBA 2K20 (PS4) debuted in third, eFootball PES 2020 (PS4) debuted in fourth, and Borderlands 3 (PS4) debuted in fifth.

Here's the full top ten chart for Spain in September:

FIFA 20 (PS4) The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (NS) NBA 2K20 (PS4) eFootball PES 2020 (PS4) Borderlands 3 (PS4) FIFA 20 (XOne) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 20 (NS) Spyro Reignited Trilogy (NS) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (NS)

