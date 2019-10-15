Blizzard Cancels the Switch Overwatch Launch Event - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 264 Views
Blizzard is releasing its hits game, Overwatch, on the Nintendo Switch today and to celebrate was set to hold a special launch event tomorrow, October 16 at the Nintendo store in New York City. However, Nintendo announced via Twitter Blizzard has cancelled the event.
Please be aware that the previously announced Overwatch launch event scheduled for Wednesday, 10/16 at NintendoNYC has been cancelled by Blizzard. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.— Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) October 15, 2019
Overwatch is available for the Nintendo Switch today, and is also available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
2 Comments
Gee, I wonder why? Possibly they fear some backlash and more PR disasters after their support of a certain communist regime? Plus the retail version of Overwatch for the Switch doesn't even have a cartridge in the box, so I don't think they are respecting that audience.
Yep this is exactly why they canceled.
- +1