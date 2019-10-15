Blizzard Cancels the Switch Overwatch Launch Event - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Blizzard is releasing its hits game, Overwatch, on the Nintendo Switch today and to celebrate was set to hold a special launch event tomorrow, October 16 at the Nintendo store in New York City. However, Nintendo announced via Twitter Blizzard has cancelled the event.

Please be aware that the previously announced Overwatch launch event scheduled for Wednesday, 10/16 at NintendoNYC has been cancelled by Blizzard. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) October 15, 2019

Overwatch is available for the Nintendo Switch today, and is also available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles