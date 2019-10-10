Miyazaki: Bloodborne 2 is 'Not Up To Me' - News

/ 695 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

FromSoftware, best known for the Dark Souls series, also released the PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne in 2015. FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with GameSpot Brazil revealed that a sequel to Bloodborne is not up to him.

"Bloodborne 2...Unfortunately, it's not up to me," said Miyazaki when asked about a sequel.





"I was inspired by Lovecraft's book, The Call of Cthulhu," he said when asked about what inspired him when he conceived Bloodborne. "Anyone who played the game will likely know that I was heavily influenced by Lovecraft and this work.

"Other sources of inspirations were horror, of course, and the film Brotherhood of the Wolf."

Miyazaki was also asked about what he change in the first game. "I try not to think too much about which elements I'd improve after shipping a game," he said. "But I'd have improved on the Chalice Dungeons and the Blood Gems, that I wish were a bit more detailed, worked more thoroughly. I see the possibility of adding more to it."

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles