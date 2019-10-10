Microsoft Offers Jobs to People Laid Off at Sony Interactive Entertainment - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

There was a report yesterday of restructuring at Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, which has led to a number of layoffs at the company. The United States-based creative services team has also been hit with layoffs, according to an employee who was laid off.

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg has offered jobs to those affected by the layoffs, if they are willing to move to Seattle. He offered to "do anything to help those in the industry impacted."

Sorry to hear the news, if folks are open to being in Seattle we do have some roles posted. If I can do anything to help those in the industry impacted please let me know. Start here and you can filter by Xbox: https://t.co/L17Q4Lfiip — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) October 9, 2019

Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman Shawn Layden recently announced he would be leaving the company and Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia President Atsushi Morita announced his retirement.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles