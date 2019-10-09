Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Reportedly Hit With Layoffs - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment America directors visited Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe in London on October 8, the same day more information on the PlayStation 5 was released.

The directors announced there would be restructuring in Europe including marketing and public relations, according to Video Game Chronicle. Employees affected by the restructuring have been required to re-interview for their jobs.

The report says that Sony Interactive Entertainment America influence over the rest of the world has grown over the last year as it moves towards a centralized global structure.





It has also been reported by an employee via Twitter that the United States-based creative services team has also been hit with layoffs.

"I was part of the creative services team at PlayStation that got laid off today," reads the tweets from the employee. "This group of talented and passionate people are out of a job and now looking for work. If you’re hiring for project coordinators, managers, and designers please post below!

"I hate that this is going to be drowned by the PS5 announcement. For the record also. I ABSOLUTELY LOVED working at PlayStation. It was a dream come true, many people got to see my art through campaigns and such. The people and environment are exactly what makes me and my friends sad to leave. It was a great place to work."

Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman Shawn Layden recently announced he would be leaving the company and Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia President Atsushi Morita announced his retirement.

