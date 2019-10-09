Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Specs Revealed, Requires 150 GB of Storage - News

Rockstar Games has revealed the minimum and recommended specifications for the Windows PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, which will launch on November 5. The biggest bit of information is the game will requires 150 GB of storage.

Read the specifications below:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)

Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601) Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB HDD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB HDD Space: 150GB

150GB Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)

Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803) Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory: 12GB

12GB Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB HDD Space: 150GB

150GB Sound Card: DirectX compatible

