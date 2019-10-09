Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Specs Revealed, Requires 150 GB of Storage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 297 Views
Rockstar Games has revealed the minimum and recommended specifications for the Windows PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, which will launch on November 5. The biggest bit of information is the game will requires 150 GB of storage.
Read the specifications below:
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8GB
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB HDD
- Space: 150GB
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- Memory: 12GB
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
- HDD Space: 150GB
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible
I think we've hit the point where we should just get the option to download assets for the settings we're *actually* going to use. 120 GB is manageable but I don't want to sacrifice that amount for *any* game unless I can take full advantage. I suppose the situation isn't exactly Rockstar's fault either though, and at least it's hinting at the PC version receiving some extra care, which is good.