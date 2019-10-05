FIFA 20 and Code Vein Top the New Zealand Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 has topped the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 29. Code Vein is in second place, followed by Borderlands 3 in third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

FIFA 20 Code Vein Borderlands 3 Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V Spyro Reignited Trilogy NBA 2K20 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Far Cry 5 Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

