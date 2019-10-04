New Nintendo Releases Next Week - The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 426 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 32 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 7
- Junior League Sports
- Crazy Mini Golf Arcade
October 8
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Dodge Hard
- A Winter's Daydream
- Aldred - Knight of Honor
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
- BurgerTime Party!
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Call of Cthulhu
- Reventure
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
October 9
- Mistover
- Stellatum
October 10
- Monochrome Order
- Spirit Hunter: NG
- Family Tree
- Bibi & Tina at the horse farm
- Duped
- A Knight's Quest
- Secret Files Sam Peters
- Contraptions
- Pocket Stables
- Valfaris
- Queen's Quest 4: Sacred Truce
- Midnight Evil
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- Little Briar Rose
- Mable & The Wood
October 11
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
- Killer Queen Black
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.