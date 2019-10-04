New Nintendo Releases Next Week - The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 32 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 7

Junior League Sports



Crazy Mini Golf Arcade

October 8

Asphalt 9: Legends



Dodge Hard

A Winter's Daydream

Aldred - Knight of Honor

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered

BurgerTime Party!

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Trine: Ultimate Collection

Call of Cthulhu

Reventure

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

October 9

Mistover

Stellatum

October 10

Monochrome Order

Spirit Hunter: NG

Family Tree

Bibi & Tina at the horse farm

Duped

A Knight's Quest

Secret Files Sam Peters

Contraptions

Pocket Stables

Valfaris

Queen's Quest 4: Sacred Truce

Midnight Evil

The Bradwell Conspiracy

Little Briar Rose

Mable & The Wood

October 11

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS

Killer Queen Black

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

