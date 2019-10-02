The Bradwell Conspiracy Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Bossa Studios and developer A Brave Plan announced The Bradwell Conspiracy will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on October 8, the Nintendo Switch on October 10, and the Xbox One on October 11.

View the release date reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Bradwell Conspiracy is the first release from A Brave Plan, a team of BAFTA award winning AAA veterans. The game also features music composed by Austin Wintory (The Banner Saga, Journey) and an acclaimed vocal cast including Rebecca LaChance (Assemble With Care), Abubakar Salim (Assassin’s Creed: Origins) and TV’s Jonathan Ross.

The Bradwell Conspiracy places the player as an unnamed museum visitor waking up in the aftermath of an explosion at the Bradwell Stonehenge Museum. To escape the chaos they must work with Amber, a Bradwell employee trapped elsewhere in the collapsing building. Due to an injury, the player’s means of communication is sending pictures to Amber via a pair of Bradwell AR Smart Glasses.

Their escape route is a perilous one and players will soon find themselves in the depths of a hidden underground complex that’s full of secret technology – including the SMP—a powerful and portable 3D printer. With a Brutalist art style unique to the Bradwell Universe plus original gameplay mechanics used to solve the many puzzles throughout, The Bradwell Conspiracy will offer a truly immersive gameplay experience.

