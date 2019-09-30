Brain Age for Nintendo Switch Announced - News

Nintendo have announced a new in their Brain Age/Brain Training franchise for Nintendo Switch, which will be launching in Japan in December. The game includes a stylus accessory at retail which can be bought separately if you purchase the download version. Watch the trailer below:

Five mini-games will use the Joy-Con controller and can therefore not be played on the Switch Lite, while the game as a whole will not be compatible with paired Joy-Cons, the Joy-Con grip or the Switch Pro Controller.

Brain Age for Nintendo Switch will be available on the 27th of December for 3,480 yen at retail and 2,680 yen via download. A western release has not yet been announced but will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

