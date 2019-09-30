Brain Age for Nintendo Switch Announced - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 7 hours ago / 502 Views
Nintendo have announced a new in their Brain Age/Brain Training franchise for Nintendo Switch, which will be launching in Japan in December. The game includes a stylus accessory at retail which can be bought separately if you purchase the download version. Watch the trailer below:
Five mini-games will use the Joy-Con controller and can therefore not be played on the Switch Lite, while the game as a whole will not be compatible with paired Joy-Cons, the Joy-Con grip or the Switch Pro Controller.
Brain Age for Nintendo Switch will be available on the 27th of December for 3,480 yen at retail and 2,680 yen via download. A western release has not yet been announced but will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.
That's awesome that Nintendo hasn't forgotten this series! All previous games were initially released in Japan only, then released worldwide about a year later. So we'll probably see it come to the U.S. at the end of 2020.
Damn no Pro controller option?! I hope they find a way to work it in there. Still, I'm excited for this.
I agree, plus this game would be perfect for Switch Lite if they found a way to support handheld mode.
Why would you want to play a game like this with a controller designed for more dedicated gamers? Brain Age isn't some hardcore, serious game. It's an edutainment series for Moms and elders. There's no need for Pro Controller support.
Maye not Pro controller support but it would be really smart of them to make it work with the Lite's touchscreen.
I don't see where there's much demand of a game like this anymore. Times have changed. This kind of thing is best suited to mobile phones now.