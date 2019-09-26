Valfaris Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Big Sugar and developer Steel Mantis announced Valfaris will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on October 10, for the PlayStation 4 in North America on November 5 and Europe on November 6, and Xbox One on November 8.

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in a far corner of space, Valfaris is a heavy metal-infused 2D action platformer and the next game from the team behind Slain: Back From Hell.

After mysteriously vanishing from galactic charts, the fortress of Valfaris has suddenly reappeared in the orbit of a dying sun. Once a self-contained paradise, the grandiose citadel now plays host to an ever-growing darkness. Therion, a fearless and proud son of Valfaris, returns to his home to uncover the truth of its doomed fate and to challenge the arcane evil at its very heart.

Brutal combat. Deadly enemies. Stunning pixel art. Savage soundtrack.

Get ready to rip the galaxy a new wormhole.

Key Features:

Skulls in space! Gore in space! Metal in space!

Savagely reduce foes to piles of gibs with an array of brutal weaponry.

Explore a diverse range of tainted environments as you venture ever deeper into the dark world of Valfaris.

Dominate ranks of deadly enemies and bosses, from the weird to the grotesque (and some that are just grotesquely weird).

Gorge your eyes on devastatingly awesome pixel art hand-crafted by Andrew Gilmour.

Feel the power of a seismic soundtrack by extreme metaller and former Celtic Frost guitarist, Curt Victor Bryant.

Forged from the ground-up by the team behind cult hit Slain: Back From Hell.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

