Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Unexpected Visitor DLC Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has released a trailer for the upcoming Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Unexpected Visitor DLC, which is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

A giant Erusean submarine has been discovered in harbor at Artiglio Port. This submarine launched four years ago, but went missing during a sea trial. It was found two years later at the bottom of the ocean. Much of its crew survived and were rescued.

According to David North, an analyst from the Osean Intelligence Agency’s Advanced Weapons Analysis Division, this submarine is a super-sized nuclear submarine measuring 495 meters in length and powered by two liquid metal cooled reactors. Dubbed the “Alicorn,” it is capable of staging aircraft operations on the scale of a carrier.

The objective of this operation is to capture the Alicorn. To do so, the Osean Navy has dispatched a fleet complete with a landing ship.

“Our mission is to secure air superiority and protect this assault-and-capture task force.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

