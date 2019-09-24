Here are the Top 10 Best-Selling Xbox One Games in the US - Sales

US Video Games Industry Analyst at NPD Mat Piscatella via Twitter has revealed the top 10 best-selling Xbox One games in the US in terms of revenue, according to tracking firm NPD.

Piscatella has released two lists, one for the overall best-selling games on the platform and one for the best-selling exclusives. Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game overall, while Halo 5: Guardians is the best-selling exclusive.

The Call of Duty franchise account for five of the top 10 overall games.

To celebrate the latest #InsideXbox here are the Xbox One's top 10 best-selling games, both all games and exclusives (including PC) only. Source: The NPD Group pic.twitter.com/w8FXu3vkeR — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 24, 2019

