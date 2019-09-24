Here are the Top 10 Best-Selling Xbox One Games in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 441 Views
US Video Games Industry Analyst at NPD Mat Piscatella via Twitter has revealed the top 10 best-selling Xbox One games in the US in terms of revenue, according to tracking firm NPD.
Piscatella has released two lists, one for the overall best-selling games on the platform and one for the best-selling exclusives. Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game overall, while Halo 5: Guardians is the best-selling exclusive.
The Call of Duty franchise account for five of the top 10 overall games.
To celebrate the latest #InsideXbox here are the Xbox One's top 10 best-selling games, both all games and exclusives (including PC) only. Source: The NPD Group pic.twitter.com/w8FXu3vkeR— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 24, 2019
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
8 Comments
Not a single exclusive made the Top 10. Xbox exclusives are definitely not selling as well as in the past.
Pretty bad isn't it? And Xbox fanboys always mock us "only 10% of ps4 owners bought that game so it's a flop!"
- +2
Comments below voting threshold
Good games are good games. Interesting to see Sea of Thieves in there considering its hate on this site. Also keep inmins later X1 games are on GamePass so don't expect Gears 5 or other 1st party games to make this list ever.
- +5
Like Nintendo and Mario,mario,zelda? or Sony Uncharted,uncharted,god of war? Thats the point of exclusives. If Halo,Forza and Gears dont sell, what is the point of Xbox? (of course i know they need more new quality exclusives)
- 0
Loneken just because Halo, Gears and Forza dominate the X1 charts doesnt mean thats the only games they made. Ori and Killer Instinct are quality games but heavily digital focus.
- +3
I was referring to AAA exclusives. I buy my Xbox one for Recore and Ori. The first is kinda flawed but i realy liked the "third person Metroidvania" Ori is amazing 2d metroidvania.
Killer Instinct, Quantum Break are good solid games and i use a lot the BC option to play orignal xbox games.
Is kinda sad how everything about Microsoft is disliked in this place.
- +3
Recore..... I liked that game a lot. Played it when it was fresh though, and.inunderstand it changed some after that. Someday, in theory anyway, I'm gonna play it again.
- 0