DayZ Livonia DLC Announced - News

Developer Bohemia Interactive has announced DayZ Livonia DLC for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch soon.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

With 163KM2, Livonia is the second official map of DayZ.

After five years in Chernarus, players will now be able to bring everything they learned in this new challenge.

Based on the Arma 3 Contact Expansion’s map, DayZ‘s Livonia brings a world scarred by the consequences of the virus. With its large green areas, heavily forested zones, lakes and rivers scattered across the land, Livonia is the perfect place to scavenge for resources, hunt for food, build your base and scout for unwanted presences.

But don’t let the beautiful landscapes of this new region fool you, there is a new predator roaming the forests of Livonia, bears. Bears will give you a hard time if you don’t how to deal with them. Do you have what it takes to survive this new threat?

Livonia also features a lush of late summer with frequent rainfall and thunderstorms. So make sure to be properly geared and on the look out for shelter at all times.

Embrace this new challenge and prepare to get lost in the vast lands of Livonia, either together with your allies or, as a lone wolf.

See you in Livonia, Survivor.

