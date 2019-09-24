Dissidia Final Fantasy NT New DLC Character is Gabranth from Final Fantasy XII - News

Square Enix announced the next DLC character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be Gabranth from Final Fantasy XII. The character will be released on October 10.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

View the announcement trailer below:





