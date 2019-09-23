Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Update for Switch Version Adds User Interface Color Options - News

Publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Game Atelier have released an update for the Nintendo Switch version of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom that adds the ability to set the user interface color. It includes the colors of the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite.

The colors available include yellow, turquoise, red, pink, grey, and green.

View a trailer of the update below:





Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

