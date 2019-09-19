Batman: Arkham Collection and LEGO Batman Trilogy Free on Epic Games Store - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Epic Games announced Batman: Arkham Collection and LEGO Batman trilogy are both free on Epic Games Store.

Batman: Arkham Collection includes Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. LEGO Batman trilogy includes LEGO Batman, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

Batman Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the character, takes place on September 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

