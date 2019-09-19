Next PlayStation State of Play to be Held on September 24 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host the next PlayStation State of Play on September 24 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET. The live stream will be around 20 minutes long.

The State of Play live stream will feature "new game reveals, new content from PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, and a host of other updates."





You can watch the State of Play live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

