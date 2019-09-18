Flying Girl Striker Lands on the Switch on September 25 - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Mediascape and developer Stardia announced the 3D shoot ’em up, Flying Girl Striker, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 25 for $15.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Lock on and crush them with a homing laser! Flying Girl Striker is a super exhilarating 3D shooting game where you shoot enemies with dynamic camera work and effects.

Key Features:

The joy of locking on and shooting enemies. Align with enemies and lock on! The exhilaration of destroying the enemies with the homing laser one after another, not letting them escape!

Align with enemies and lock on! The exhilaration of destroying the enemies with the homing laser one after another, not letting them escape! Varied stages and enemy characters. Progress through stages featuring dynamic camera work and effects, as tough enemy characters appear one after another.

Progress through stages featuring dynamic camera work and effects, as tough enemy characters appear one after another. Power up by buying items. You can upgrade your aircraft by buying items in the shop. Take advantage of customization to progress through battles!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles