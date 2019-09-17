SNES Switch Controller Quickly Out of Stock - News

/ 418 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo last night opened up pre-orders for the SNES wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch and pre-orders have quickly sold out, despite a limit of four controllers for Nintendo Account.

For those who want one be sure to check the official website often to see when the controller comes back in stock.

The wireless #SNES Controller for Super Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online is available now to purchase for paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members!https://t.co/cStZY7tbAw pic.twitter.com/1umCV6z7Hk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2019

Here is an overview of the SNES wireless Switch controller:

Now you’re playing with super power. Enjoy enhanced Super NES™ games the way they're meant to be played—using a full-size Super Nintendo Entertainment System style controller! Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members, this wireless controller offers the perfect way to play these classic Super NES games.

Key Features:

What’s in the box — One Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller and one USB cable.

Recharging options — Use the included USB cable or a Nintendo Switch AC adapter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles