The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Demo Out Now in the West

NIS America has announced a demo for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will launch in North America and Europe in today for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store.





Here is an overview of the demo:

Rean Schwarzer uncovers a dark plot that threatens his homeland. To face their enemies, he must prepare a new generation of heroes as an instructor at a new branch campus and guide them towards victory.

Note: No trophies will be acquired in this demo version. In order to ensure you are able to acquire the trophy for completing the prologue in the full game, please follow these steps:

Create a save in the demo right before its end boss. Transfer that save to the full game. Defeat the boss in the full game to acquire the trophy.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on October 22.

