Fault: Milestone One Launches for Switch on October 3

Publisher Sekai Games and developer Alice in Dissonance announced Fault: Milestone One will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 3.

After an attack on their homeland, Selphine and Ritona escape but their teleportation goes wrong. Journey home with them on @Nintendo Switch soon! fault - milestone one is coming out October 3rd with @projectwritten's remastered visuals and a new OST with OP track by @sakuzyo_skz pic.twitter.com/5z534wzd7k — Sekai Games (@SekaiGames_) September 16, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Who were the attackers and what was their goal?

Where did Selphine and Ritona end up?

Will the two make it home safely?

And more importantly, what has happened to their homeland?

Follow Selphine, the bubbly, happy-go-lucky Princess and her sharp-witted but slightly misanthropic Royal Guardian Ritona, on their journey of a lifetime back to their homeland of Rughzenhaide.

The long-awaited console version of the Fault series comes to Switch this summer! Featuring brand new music and artwork, this version of fault is the most beautiful and crisp adventure yet, and is sure to be one of the best visual novels available on consoles so far.

