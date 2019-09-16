Gears 5 Sets Record for Biggest First-Party Launch on the Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 627 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer The Coalition announced Gears 5 set a new record for the biggest first-party launch on the Xbox One. The game had over three million players in its opening weekend and setting Game Pass records.
"Thanks to the incredible support from our fans, Gears 5 kicked off the Holiday season strong – attracting over three million players in its opening weekend and setting new records for Xbox Game Pass with the biggest launch week of any Xbox Game Studios title this generation," reads the blog post from Aaron Greenberg, Xbox Games Marketing General Manager.
"The performance easily doubled the first week’s debut of Gears of War 4 and made Gears 5 the most-played Xbox Game Studios title in its first week since 2012’s Halo 4. First week performance includes the four-day early access period beginning Friday, September 6, which was exclusive to Gears 5 Ultimate Edition and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. On the PC, Gears 5 has nearly tripled the performance of its predecessor, becoming the biggest-ever launch for Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Studios’ best-ever debut on Steam."
Gears 5 is available now on the Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
18 Comments
So, Gears has set the standard. From here on out, we can compare big MS Studios games to this. In a few years, we may have enough info to know if 3 million opening weekend players is impressive.
Gears 5 needs to do well and i am glad it is. By being successful will allow The Coalition and MS to continue to support these types of games with high end budgets. I also love how it gets people in a twist because they wont announce physical sales.
In fairness, we are on a site that is (at least used to be) centered around sales numbers.
But, yeah, people are going to have to get used to the new ways of doing things. Humans are resistant to change. So, it may take a little while before everyone can accept that sales numbers of a given game just aren't what MS is chasing anymore.
The money made from this is hard to quantify. How many people have gamepass on a promotional basis? How many people were already subbed to gamepass before Gears 5 came out? How many new paying gamepass subs did Gears 5 add? What percentage of the $10 a month from gamepass should be counted as money made by Gears? What if somebody has Gamepass so they can play five or six different games? Should the $10 a month be split evenly between all games, or what? At what point does the money from Gamepass pass up the money made from a $60 purchase? What are the costs of running the servers? Do new XBL Gold subs since the launch of Gears 5 count as money made by Gears 5? Etc, etc. Oh well. The game is good and one of MS' best games this year.
I'd be interested to know how many people signed up for Gamepass in the few days before and after launch of Gears. I can't picture MS giving us that info though.
These promotional blurbs really don't have much meaning anymore since they're comparing apples and cabbages. You have to get a physicist to analyze the context before you can even begin to put it in perspective.
3m people played Gears 5.. not that hard to understand.
It also set the record for the worst opening sales for the Gears franchise. Just saying... :P
I would expect that to be the case for the next Halo, Forza, Forza Horizon, and just about anything else. Microsoft is no longer primarily in the business of selling software. They are now selling subscriptions.
True but apparently they're still in the business of hiding actual sales behind PR spin lol
In a weird way Microsoft might actually be able to see some positives through that lmao, sure it means it didn't sell as much at retail (why pay $60 when you can pay $2) but vice versa it means most people subbed to Game Pass to play it, which is exactly what they primarily want; getting people into a Game Pass subscription. Means that, for this title at least, so far it's working.
Physical sales yes. But you are smart enough to know sales branch off in many directions like digital and GamePass which dont count in sales numbers.
Can we get some raw numbers to actually put this statement into perspective? I mean, Spider Man, God of War, and Uncharted 4 have all sold 13, 11, and 17 million respectively. I'd rather be hearing numbers like that from MS.
I can't be too sure with Halo 5 and Gears 4, but I think Forza Horizon 4 is the only title to break 10 million players. But we're never going to see actual sales data from them.
You cannot get raw numbers anymore, how do you count GamePass sales with Gears 5? They said 3m people played it on launch weekend. What more do you want?
And most of those gamers got to play it thanks to a low priced promo. Gears 3 sales were 20x it in the UK. I wouldn't be surprised if it's like that around the globe. Gamer Pass isn't going to bring in the kind of money MS wants when all of those promo period ends.
Game Pass will bring in more money long term. Also better to have people play a great game than not. This opens the opportunity for future sales and is self marketing there own product. Its actually genius.
