Way of the Samurai Spin-Off Katanakami Announced for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Acquire announced at Tokyo Game Show a Way of the Samurai spin-off, called Katanakami, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game will launch in Japan in early 2020 for 3,980 yen.

View the reveal trailer of the game below:

View gameplay footage below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles