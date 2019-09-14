Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion to Get Horizon: Zero Dawn Collaboration - News

Capcom at Tokyo Game Show 2019 announced the second update for the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion will launch in December. The first major update will release on October 10.

Also announced is a collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds. It will add new tech from the game in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and add limited time Event Quests.

View a trailer of the collaboration below:

Read the outline of updates and events below:

October 10 – Major Title Update #1 (version 11.00)

Additional monster Rajang

My House-related updates

November – Title Update (version 11.50)

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Collaboration Quest #1

December – Major Title Update #2 (version 12.00)

Major update including additional monster

Astera Festival

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Collaboration Quests #2 and #3

January 2020 – Updates to Continue in 2020

Monster Hunter: World two-year anniversary

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in January 2020.

