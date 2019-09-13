New Nintendo Releases Next Week - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 387 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 25 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
September 16
- Akash: Path of the Five
September 17
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- LEGO Jurassic World
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Jet Kave Adventure
- Police Stories
- GRID Autosport
- Inferno 2
- Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns
- Devil May Vry 2
- Lost Castle
- Overland
- One-Way Ticket
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Soul Knight
- Spellworm
- Niffelheim
- Island Maze
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Tyd wag vir Niemand
- Untitled Goose Game
- Zenith
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.