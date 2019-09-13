New Nintendo Releases Next Week - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 25 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 16

Akash: Path of the Five

September 17

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Castle Crashers Remastered

LEGO Jurassic World

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES

Jet Kave Adventure

September 19

Police Stories

GRID Autosport

Inferno 2

Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns

Devil May Vry 2

Lost Castle

Overland

One-Way Ticket

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Soul Knight September 20 Spellworm

Niffelheim

Island Maze

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Tyd wag vir Niemand

Untitled Goose Game

Zenith

